Jan 26 Olympic CLO I Ltd.

* Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the ratings of the following notes issued by Olympic CLO I Ltd.:

U.S. $19,000,000 Class A-3L Floating Rate Notes Due May 2016, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on August 4, 2011 Upgraded to A1 (sf);

U.S. $15,000,000 Class B-1L Floating Rate Notes Due May 2016, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on August 4, 2011 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf).