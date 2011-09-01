(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'A+' long-term rating to Optus Finance Pty Ltd.'s proposed A$1 billion debt-issuance program. Issuance under the program will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a senior-unsecured basis by SingTel Optus Pty Ltd. (Optus; A+/Stable/A-1) and other subsidiaries of the Optus group. The program has no financial covenants or a change-of-control clause, but it includes a cross default for amounts above A$50 million.

The ratings on Optus, Australia's second-largest telecommunications operator, reflect the ratings on the company's parent company, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SingTel; A+/Stable/A-1). Also underpinning the rating is our opinion of Optus' solid market shares in its key business segments (including a near one-third market share in the mobile sector in Australia), the company's low debt levels, and its strong free-operating cash flow. These strengths are partly offset by the increasingly competitive operating environment in Australia; significant capital-expenditure requirements associated with ongoing technological change; and the company's concentrated earnings profile, which is dominated by mobile services.

SingTel does not guarantee Optus' debt obligations; however, the rating on Optus benefits from the credit quality of its parent. In our opinion, SingTel's continuing 100% ownership of Optus is an integral factor underpinning the 'A+' long-term rating, and we view Optus as a core, material subsidiary in the SingTel group. Optus is also a significant lender to SingTel; if SingTel were to repay all of its loans to Optus, Optus would be in a net cash position. In the year ended March 31, 2011, Optus contributed 57% of SingTel's operational EBITDA, or about 40% of total EBITDA when earnings from SingTel's associates are included.