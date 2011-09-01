(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'A+'
long-term rating to Optus Finance Pty Ltd.'s proposed A$1
billion debt-issuance program. Issuance under the program will
be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a
senior-unsecured basis by SingTel Optus Pty Ltd. (Optus;
A+/Stable/A-1) and other subsidiaries of the Optus group. The
program has no financial covenants or a change-of-control
clause, but it includes a cross default for amounts above A$50
million.
The ratings on Optus, Australia's second-largest
telecommunications operator, reflect the ratings on the
company's parent company, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
(SingTel; A+/Stable/A-1). Also underpinning the rating is our
opinion of Optus' solid market shares in its key business
segments (including a near one-third market share in the mobile
sector in Australia), the company's low debt levels, and its
strong free-operating cash flow. These strengths are partly
offset by the increasingly competitive operating environment in
Australia; significant capital-expenditure requirements
associated with ongoing technological change; and the company's
concentrated earnings profile, which is dominated by mobile
services.
SingTel does not guarantee Optus' debt obligations; however,
the rating on Optus benefits from the credit quality of its
parent. In our opinion, SingTel's continuing 100% ownership of
Optus is an integral factor underpinning the 'A+' long-term
rating, and we view Optus as a core, material subsidiary in the
SingTel group. Optus is also a significant lender to SingTel; if
SingTel were to repay all of its loans to Optus, Optus would be
in a net cash position. In the year ended March 31, 2011, Optus
contributed 57% of SingTel's operational EBITDA, or about 40% of
total EBITDA when earnings from SingTel's associates are
included.