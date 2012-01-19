(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO, January 19 (Fitch) On Jan. 19, 2012, Fitch Ratings took the following rating action on Orange County Local Transportation Authority (OCLTA), CA as part of its review of tax supported debt of public enterprises:

--$293.5 million sales tax revenue bonds, series 2010A, upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA';

--$59 million sales tax revenue bonds, series 2010B, upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a first lien on a countywide 1/2 cent sales tax, net of certain administrative and audit expenses and a fixed percent allocation to local transit agencies.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

REFINEMENT TO METHODOLOGY: The upgrade to 'AA+' from 'AA' reflects Fitch's increased focus on operating risk and certain qualitative factors originally outlined in the July 15, 2011 press release 'Fitch Refines Methodology for Rating Tax-Supported Debt of Public Enterprises' and further clarified in the Jan. 19, 2012 press release 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on U.S. Tax-Supported Transit Systems'.

BROAD REVENUE PLEDGE: Pledged tax revenue is a broad-based, voter-approved sales and use tax.

FUNDAMENTALLY STRONG ECONOMY: Orange County was negatively affected over the past few years by the housing-led economic downturn but remains a fundamentally strong economy characterized by diverse employment sectors, above average wealth levels, an educated workforce, and an unemployment rate close to the national average.

STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Debt service coverage is currently strong and projected to remain at sound levels, even under various stress scenarios, including management's plans for additional debt issuance. This largely offsets the permissive additional bonds test (ABT) of 1.3 times (x) maximum annual debt service.

LIMITED OPERATING RISK: OCLTA benefits from its limited exposure to operational risks, primarily serving as a funding conduit for highway-related capital projects whose scope can be adjusted for varying economic and financial conditions.

CREDIT PROFILE

The upgrade reflects high projected debt service coverage levels, the strength of the local economy, and the solid community support for and essentiality of services provided by OCLTA. While the ABT is weak, management's debt issuance plans maintain high coverage levels based on fiscal 2011 sales tax revenue. Fitch believes these plans are credible given that coverage of prior bonds from a now-expired 20-year sales tax remained at solid levels throughout their life. In addition, Fitch believes the tax's sunset results in decreased incentive towards the latter years of the tax's collection. However, additional leveraging of sales tax revenue significantly beyond current projections would result in a re-evaluation of the 'AA+' rating.

The authority, as part of Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), is responsible for implementing the county's traffic improvement and growth management plan. This responsibility includes allocating Measure M2 sales tax (as successor to Measure M1) and development and implementation of voter-approved freeway, street and road, and transit projects. OCTA was created in 1990 to consolidate the county's transportation agencies, including the authority, and has the same board of directors as the authority: five county supervisors, 10 city council representatives, two public members and a non-voting ex-officio member appointed by the governor. The authority has limited exposure to operational risks, serving primarily in a capital funding capacity.

The county's taxable sales base is broad and diverse, including transactions that serve the county's three million residents, destination retail and entertainment, and tourism activity centered on Disneyland and coastal draws. The county's strong economic profile is supported by above-average wealth levels, an educated workforce, and a large and diverse economy. The county economy was negatively impacted by the housing-led recession with the once-low unemployment matching the national average of 9.6% in 2010, before declining to 9% in August 2011. Wealth levels in the county declined modestly over the past few years but median household and per capita income remain above the state average at 117% and 122%, respectively.

The authority began collecting a 1/2 cent sales tax under the voter approved Measure M2 in April 2011, which is a 30 year extension of Measure M1 that began in 1991 and expired at the end of March 2011. Measure M1 sales tax receipts exhibited very strong growth early in this decade, but were negatively impacted by the recession. Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2008, sales tax receipts declined 11 consecutive quarters before growth resumed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2010. Net pledged sales tax revenue was down nearly 20% in fiscal 2010 compared to fiscal 2007, but recorded 6.5% growth in fiscal 2011 (including M1 and M2 sales tax revenue). In fiscal 2012, the authority projects sales tax receipts to increase by 5.4% based on 95% of a composite of three university-based economic growth forecasts.

Projected debt issuance is moderate, totaling about $302 million. Pledged sales tax revenues are projected at $181 million in fiscal 2012, resulting in a very high debt service coverage ratio of 8.1x on currently outstanding debt. Debt service coverage is projected to remain at sound levels under various Fitch created stress tests, including additional debt issuance and consecutive years of significant sales tax revenue declines. Amortization of outstanding revenue bonds is currently slow with only 22% of principal retired within ten years. Fitch expects the amortization rate to improve through the life of the both the tax and the bonds.