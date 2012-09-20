BRIEF-Lear increases share repurchase authorization to $1 billion
* Lear increases share repurchase authorization to $1 billion and increases quarterly cash dividend from $0.30 to $0.50 per share
Sept 21 Moody's assigns Aaa rating to State of Oregon Housing and Community Services Department Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds 2012 Series A (Non-AMT) and 2012 Series B
* Lear increases share repurchase authorization to $1 billion and increases quarterly cash dividend from $0.30 to $0.50 per share
* VW confirms talks breakdown, declines comment (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)