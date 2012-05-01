(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Origin Energy
Limited's (Origin) Long- and Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and at 'F2', respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed Origin's
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. Origin
Energy Contact No.2 Ltd's preference shares have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
"Origin's financial risk profile will remain under some
pressure over the medium term from large debt-funded capex and
long lead times to revenue generation, in particular that
associated with its share of Australia Pacific LNG," said Sajal
Kishore, Director with the Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and
Utilities team. Fitch expects Origin will only begin to accrue
cash generated from the sale of LNG from the joint venture
Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) with ConocoPhillips ('A'/Rating
Watch Negative), and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
(Sinopec, 'A'/Stable) from the financial year ending June 2016.
"However, the Stable Outlook on its Long-Term IDR reflects
Fitch's expectation that Origin can maintain a credit profile
appropriate for its current ratings over the medium-term," added
Mr Kishore.
Fitch expects an announcement of a final investment decision
in 2012 on the second train of its joint-venture APLNG's gas
liquefaction project. As such, Fitch's analysis includes the
capex associated with the full two-train development at an
estimated total cost of USD20bn, including contingencies. The
agency's expectations are based on the assumption that Origin's
share of the total investment will be funded by internal
resources and on expectation that it would reduce its share with
a further stake sale to Sinopec. Any material deviation in the
final project equity structure and related funding options will
likely result in a negative rating action given Origin's limited
headroom under its current ratings on a projected basis till
FY16.
Negative rating action may be taken if its forecast funds
flow from operations (FFO) gross interest cover deteriorates to
below 4.5x (5.5x in FY11) and forecast total adjusted net debt
to operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortisation and rental or lease expenditure rises above 3.0x
(FY11: 2.2x), both on a sustained basis.
"Provided adequate liquidity is maintained, Fitch would not
treat a temporary breach in Origin's forecast FFO interest cover
negative guideline during the APLNG construction phase in itself
to lead to a negative rating action," added Mr Kishore.
Origin's ratings are underpinned by its dominant market
position across its integrated generation and retail businesses
and its upstream assets. It also reflects a strong liquidity
position through undrawn but committed credit facilities and
cash balances of AUD5.5bn as at 31 December 2011 and continued
access to domestic and offshore capital markets.
Origin placed two hybrid issues of EUR500m and AUD900m
respectively in 2011. Under Fitch's hybrid criteria, the EUR
hybrid has been assigned a 50% equity credit till 16 June 2016
and the AUD hybrid a 50% equity credit till 22 December 2031.