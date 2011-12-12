(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its BBB+/Stable/A-2 ratings on Origin Energy Ltd (Origin) were not immediately affected by the announcement of a non-binding heads of agreement by Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG), in which Origin currently holds a 42.5% interest.

The announcement reports that APLNG may sell an additional 3.3 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec; A+/Stable; cnAAA) until 2035.

In addition, if this agreement were to be implemented, Sinopec will increase its project equity to 25% from 15%, while Origin and ConocoPhillips will reduce their stakes to 37.5% each, from 42.5%.

This agreement is clearly an important step for APLNG to progress toward a positive final investment decision (FID) for a second LNG train.

If FID for a second train were to occur, key to any impact on Origin's credit profile would include the extent of any obligation on Origin, including the share and timing of the funding costs; how the additional project would be undertaken; and APLNG's capacity to meet its commitments and how this may affect Origin.