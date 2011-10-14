Oct 14 (The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' rating to the US$500 million, 10-year fixed-rate, medium-term notes (MTNs) to be issued by Origin Energy Finance Ltd. and guaranteed by Origin Energy Ltd. (Origin; BBB+/Stable/A-2). The issuance will be in the US 144A market. When issued, the MTNs will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt issued by Origin. The proceeds are expected to be used to repay bank debt and ultimately to support liquidity for the company's capital contributions to the Australia Pacific LNG Pty Ltd.'s coal-seam-gas to liquefied-natural-gas project.