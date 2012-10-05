(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+'
rating to the EUR500 million, 7-year fixed-rate, senior
guaranteed notes to be issued by Origin Energy Finance Ltd under
its US$10 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program. The notes
will be guaranteed by Origin Energy Ltd. (Origin;
BBB+/Negative/A-2) and certain of its subsidiaries. When issued,
the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt
issued or guaranteed by Origin. The proceeds are expected to be
used to repay existing debt and to fund the company's capital
contributions to the Australia Pacific LNG Pty Ltd.'s
coal-seam-gas to liquefied-natural-gas project.
