TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ORIX
APL Trust 2010-1 as shown below. The transaction is a
securitisation of non-recourse mortgage loans collateralised by
multi-family rental apartments, originated by ORIX Corporation.
JPY7.2bn* class A trust beneficiary interests (TBIs)
affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable *
as of 18 May 2012
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current ratings.
CE has continued to grow due to sequential payment from
scheduled amortisation and prepayments. The overall performance
of the collateral properties has remained within Fitch's initial
assumption.
No loans have been delinquent or have defaulted to date,
despite extensive damage to the collateral properties backing
the remaining three loans as a result of the earthquake in March
2011. The necessary repairs to these properties were completed
in the following months and all loans have remained performing
to date.
Fitch believes that the fully amortising nature of the
underlying loans, together with the sequential payment structure
and expected growth in CE, protect the transaction from
potential deterioration in pool performance and quality.