(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov. 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'A-' debt rating to the proposed renminbi-denominated
unsecured straight bonds to be issued by ORIX Corp.
(A-/Stable/--).
ORIX is one of Japan's largest integrated financial services
companies. It engages in leasing, corporate lending, real
estate-related businesses, and investment banking. The company
holds a strong business base in Japan, as well as a high level
of expertise in providing financial products and services.
The quality of its customer base in its domestic leasing
business is relatively high, consisting mainly of small and
midsize enterprises.
ORIX is taking steps to improve the quality of its asset
portfolio after the global financial crisis in late 2008 caused
the company to post a vast amount of losses from its real
estate-related businesses and private equity investments. Those
were areas it had increasingly focused on in the years before
the financial crisis.
ORIX has since shifted its focus toward service-related
businesses to further secure stable earnings sources. While this
business shift will cut risks, the company will also have fewer
opportunities to gain high profits, including capital gains on
sales of its real estate and investment asset holdings.
As such, we believe that ORIX may need to secure adequate
margins by diversifying its loans and investments portfolio,
controlling credit costs with adequate risk management.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 Rating Finance
Companies, March 18, 2004