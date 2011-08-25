(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- ORIX-NRL Trust 18 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by ORIX Corp.
-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the
likely collection amount from the property backing the
transaction's remaining specified bond due to the property's
worsened performance as a result of decreased demand following
the March 11 earthquake.
-- We have lowered our ratings on classes A to D, and
affirmed our ratings on classes E and X. At the same time, we
have removed our ratings on classes A to E from CreditWatch
negative.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on
the class A to D trust certificates issued under the ORIX-NRL
Trust 18 transaction, and affirmed its 'B- (sf)' rating on class
E and its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the interest-only (IO) class X
issued under the same transaction (see list below). At the same
time, we removed the ratings on classes A to E from CreditWatch
with negative implications, where they were placed on June 23,
2011.
Of the two nonrecourse loans and two specified bonds that
originally backed the transaction, only a single specified bond
remains (the specified bond, which is backed by a hotel and is
due to mature in August 2012, originally represented 43% of the
total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates).
In August 2010, we lowered our assumption with regard to the
likely collection amount from the hotel backing the
transaction's remaining specified bond, after considering a
number of factors, such as the cash flow status, as well as the
type and location of the property. Under our revised assumption,
we estimated the property value to be about 61% of our initial
underwriting value. The performance of the hotel, which worsened
rapidly following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008,
improved gradually thereafter. Although the hotel is not located
in or near the area in northeastern Japan directly hit by the
Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, the net cash flow
(NCF) of the hotel declined following the earthquake, because
the earthquake, the crisis at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power
plant, as well as the ensuing rapid appreciation of the yen
caused demand for hotel accommodation in Japan from non-Japanese
travelers--who were the hotel's main customers--to fall sharply.
Indeed, the property's NCF is currently far below our assumption
as of August 2010.
Although we are currently seeing some signs of improvement
in the hotel's performance, we expect business conditions for
the hotel to remain tough, given that, in our view, the hotel's
performance will rely on demand primarily from Japanese
travelers in the near term. Accordingly, we have revised
downward our property cash flow estimate, and lowered our
assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the
property. We currently assume the property value to be about 47%
of our initial underwriting value. Today's downgrades of classes
A to D reflect our revised assumption with regard to the likely
collection amount from the hotel backing the transaction's
remaining specified bond.
Meanwhile, we have affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on class E
because the rating on that class was already relatively low. The
'B- (sf)' rating on class E also reflects our consideration of
the likelihood of the specified bond being redeemed by its
maturity date through refinancing or the sale of the related
collateral property.
We continue to see the performance of the hotel backing the
remaining specified bond as a key factor in the transaction's
credit quality.
ORIX-NRL Trust 18 is a multiborrower commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust
certificates were initially secured by two nonrecourse loans and
two specified bonds extended to/issued by four obligors. The
loans and specified bonds were originally backed by nine real
estate properties and real estate certificates. This transaction
was arranged by ORIX Corp., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan
Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
September 2014 for the class A certificates, the full payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final
maturity date for the class B to E certificates, and the timely
payment of available interest for the IO class X certificates.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Impact Of The Earthquake And Tsunami In Northeastern Japan
On Japanese CMBS
Transactions Is Minor, Except For Suspension Of Operations
At Some Retail Properties And Hotels," published April 20, 2011
"Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities,"
published April 15, 2010
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published
March 12, 2007
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation,"
published March 12, 2007
RATINGS LOWERED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
ORIX-NRL Trust 18
JPY23.4 billion trust certificates due September 2014
Class To From Initial amount
Coupon type
A AA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg JPY17.4 bil.
Floating rate
B BB (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg JPY2.4 bil.
Floating rate
C B- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.8 bil.
Floating rate
D B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.5 bil.
Floating rate
RATING AFFIRMED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Class To From Initial amount
Coupon type
E B- (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY0.3 bil.
Floating rate
RATING AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial notional principal
X AAA (sf) JPY23.4 bil.