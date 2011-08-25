(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- ORIX-NRL Trust 18 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by ORIX Corp.

-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the property backing the transaction's remaining specified bond due to the property's worsened performance as a result of decreased demand following the March 11 earthquake.

-- We have lowered our ratings on classes A to D, and affirmed our ratings on classes E and X. At the same time, we have removed our ratings on classes A to E from CreditWatch negative.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the class A to D trust certificates issued under the ORIX-NRL Trust 18 transaction, and affirmed its 'B- (sf)' rating on class E and its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the interest-only (IO) class X issued under the same transaction (see list below). At the same time, we removed the ratings on classes A to E from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 23, 2011.

Of the two nonrecourse loans and two specified bonds that originally backed the transaction, only a single specified bond remains (the specified bond, which is backed by a hotel and is due to mature in August 2012, originally represented 43% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates).

In August 2010, we lowered our assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the hotel backing the transaction's remaining specified bond, after considering a number of factors, such as the cash flow status, as well as the type and location of the property. Under our revised assumption, we estimated the property value to be about 61% of our initial underwriting value. The performance of the hotel, which worsened rapidly following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, improved gradually thereafter. Although the hotel is not located in or near the area in northeastern Japan directly hit by the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, the net cash flow (NCF) of the hotel declined following the earthquake, because the earthquake, the crisis at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, as well as the ensuing rapid appreciation of the yen caused demand for hotel accommodation in Japan from non-Japanese travelers--who were the hotel's main customers--to fall sharply. Indeed, the property's NCF is currently far below our assumption as of August 2010.

Although we are currently seeing some signs of improvement in the hotel's performance, we expect business conditions for the hotel to remain tough, given that, in our view, the hotel's performance will rely on demand primarily from Japanese travelers in the near term. Accordingly, we have revised downward our property cash flow estimate, and lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the property. We currently assume the property value to be about 47% of our initial underwriting value. Today's downgrades of classes A to D reflect our revised assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the hotel backing the transaction's remaining specified bond.

Meanwhile, we have affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on class E because the rating on that class was already relatively low. The 'B- (sf)' rating on class E also reflects our consideration of the likelihood of the specified bond being redeemed by its maturity date through refinancing or the sale of the related collateral property.

We continue to see the performance of the hotel backing the remaining specified bond as a key factor in the transaction's credit quality.

ORIX-NRL Trust 18 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were initially secured by two nonrecourse loans and two specified bonds extended to/issued by four obligors. The loans and specified bonds were originally backed by nine real estate properties and real estate certificates. This transaction was arranged by ORIX Corp., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in September 2014 for the class A certificates, the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B to E certificates, and the timely payment of available interest for the IO class X certificates.

RATINGS LOWERED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

ORIX-NRL Trust 18

JPY23.4 billion trust certificates due September 2014

Class To From Initial amount Coupon type

A AA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg JPY17.4 bil. Floating rate

B BB (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg JPY2.4 bil. Floating rate

C B- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.8 bil. Floating rate

D B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.5 bil. Floating rate

RATING AFFIRMED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Class To From Initial amount Coupon type

E B- (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY0.3 bil. Floating rate

RATING AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial notional principal

X AAA (sf) JPY23.4 bil.