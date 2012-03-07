(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' debt rating to the unsecured straight bonds issued by ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--). The 500 million U.S. dollar denominated bonds, due on March 9, 2017, carry a coupon rate of 3.75%.

ORIX is one of Japan's largest integrated financial services companies. It engages in leasing, corporate lending, real estate-related businesses, and investment banking. The company holds a strong business base in Japan, as well as a high level of expertise in providing financial products and services. The quality of its customer base in its domestic leasing business is relatively high, consisting mainly of small and midsize enterprises. ORIX is taking steps to improve the quality of its asset portfolio after the global financial crisis in late 2008 caused the company to post a vast amount of losses from its real estate-related businesses and private equity investments. Those were areas it had increasingly focused on in the years before the financial crisis. ORIX has since shifted its focus toward service-related businesses to further secure stable earnings sources. While this business shift will cut risks, the company will also have fewer opportunities to gain high profits, including capital gains on sales of its real estate and investment asset holdings. As such, we believe that ORIX may need to secure adequate margins by diversifying its loans and investments portfolio, controlling credit costs with adequate risk management.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004