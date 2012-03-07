(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' debt rating to the
unsecured straight bonds issued by ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--).
The 500 million U.S. dollar denominated bonds, due on March 9,
2017, carry a coupon rate of 3.75%.
ORIX is one of Japan's largest integrated financial services
companies. It engages in leasing, corporate lending, real
estate-related businesses, and investment banking. The company
holds a strong business base in Japan, as well as a high level
of expertise in providing financial products and services. The
quality of its customer base in its domestic leasing business is
relatively high, consisting mainly of small and midsize
enterprises. ORIX is taking steps to improve the quality of its
asset portfolio after the global financial crisis in late 2008
caused the company to post a vast amount of losses from its real
estate-related businesses and private equity investments. Those
were areas it had increasingly focused on in the years before
the financial crisis. ORIX has since shifted its focus toward
service-related businesses to further secure stable earnings
sources. While this business shift will cut risks, the company
will also have fewer opportunities to gain high profits,
including capital gains on sales of its real estate and
investment asset holdings. As such, we believe that ORIX may
need to secure adequate margins by diversifying its loans and
investments portfolio, controlling credit costs with adequate
risk management.
