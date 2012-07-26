(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Amid difficult conditions in the office leasing market, OJR is enhancing the profitability and cash flow of its portfolio through the acquisition of new properties by leveraging its strengths as a diversified J-REIT.

-- We expect OJR's portfolio of relatively high-quality properties to underpin its cash flow without significant volatility.

-- We have affirmed our 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on OJR, as well as our 'A-' ratings on OJR's series 1 to 4 unsecured bonds. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'A-' long-term and its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on ORIX JREIT Inc. (OJR), as well as its 'A-' ratings on OJR's series 1 to 4 unsecured bonds. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable. The ratings reflect OJR's relatively strong business position and moderately conservative financial profile.

OJR is a diversified Japanese REIT (J-REIT) that has built a relatively high-quality portfolio of 68 properties with a total purchase price of about JPY352.2 billion as of June 30, 2012, backed by the strong brand recognition of its sponsor, ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--). Its asset size in terms of total purchase price ranks in the middle among listed J-REITs. Office buildings account for about 68.4% of OJR's real estate portfolio, residential properties for about 10.3%, distribution facilities for about 9.9%, and retail properties and hotels for the remaining 11.4%.

Over the past 12 months, OJR acquired eight properties--mainly through its sponsor's property sourcing pipelines--for a total purchase price of about JPY21.1 billion. Five of the eight properties are primarily residential properties with a total purchase price of about JPY13 billion. The yields of these eight new properties are all higher than that of OJR's portfolio prior to the acquisitions. Although the profitability of OJR's portfolio has been weak, Standard & Poor's expects the newly acquired properties to support the cash flow and profitability of the portfolio to a degree. In 2010, OJR revised its investment policy, mainly to resume investments in residential properties. In line with this change, the J-REIT lowered the limit on its share of investments in office buildings to just over 60%. Since then, OJR has increased its investments in residential properties, benefiting from the know-how of its sponsor, which has a track record in housing businesses. Rent fluctuations of residential properties are generally smaller than those of other asset types. Thus we do not regard an increase in residential investments as a risk factor.

On the other hand, OJR's debt-to-capital ratio [interest-bearing debt/(interest-bearing debt + unitholders' capital), as defined by OJR], which stood at about 54% as of July 2012, is slightly high relative to the 40%-50% range that the J-REIT set in its financial policy. In addition, OJR's rental income remains constrained, and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt--an interest coverage indicator--stayed low, at about 7.1% as of Feb. 29, 2012, reflecting its slightly high debt level and weak profitability. We regard the above as risk factors for the J-REIT's credit quality. However, we believe that OJR's track record of debt control; its favorable relationships with financial institutions; its high average portfolio occupancy rate of 97.2%; and its recent acquisitions of properties with higher yields, which enhanced profitability and underpin its earnings, partially mitigate these risks.

Standard & Poor's assesses OJR's liquidity as "adequate." Although OJR recently financed property acquisitions with cash on hand, its sources of liquidity--such as liquidity on hand and FFO--are sufficient to cover capital expenditures and dividend payments through Aug. 31, 2012. In addition, OJR has a total of JPY22.5 billion in committed credit lines, none of which it had used as of Feb. 29, 2012. OJR maintains financial flexibility because the J-REIT maintains favorable relationships with many financial institutions and all of its current interest-bearing debt is unsecured.

The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on OJR remains stable. We expect OJR's portfolio of relatively high-quality properties to underpin its cash flow to a degree, without significant volatility. Meanwhile, we continue to consider OJR's debt-to-capital ratio and its weakened interest coverage and profitability indicators as key factors in our assessment of the J-REIT's credit quality. An upgrade would require the J-REIT to strengthen its financial base. Nevertheless, we see little likelihood of upward movement in our ratings on OJR in the foreseeable future because its debt-to-capital ratio is slightly high. OJR's ratings may come under downward pressure if even slower recovery in the office leasing market leads to a further deterioration of the J-REIT's financial position with no recovery prospects. Specifically, we may consider lowering our ratings if OJR's debt-to-capital ratio, as defined by Standard & Poor's (interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities + total net assets), remains over 55%, or if its ratio of FFO to total debt hovers below 6.5% due to a slow recovery in its profitability or an increase in debt.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies," June 21, 2011

"Principles Of Credit Ratings," Feb. 16, 2011

"Rating Policy For Japanese Real Estate Investment Trusts," May 9, 2001

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

ORIX JREIT Inc. Rating

Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2

J-REIT series 1 to series 4 unsecured bonds A-