(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'A-'
long-term and its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on
ORIX JREIT Inc. (OJR), as well as its 'A-' ratings on OJR's
series 1 to 4 unsecured bonds. The outlook on the long-term
rating remains stable. The ratings reflect OJR's relatively
strong business position and moderately conservative financial
profile.
OJR is a diversified Japanese REIT (J-REIT) that has built a
relatively high-quality portfolio of 68 properties with a total
purchase price of about JPY352.2 billion as of June 30, 2012,
backed by the strong brand recognition of its sponsor, ORIX
Corp. (A-/Stable/--). Its asset size in terms of total purchase
price ranks in the middle among listed J-REITs. Office buildings
account for about 68.4% of OJR's real estate portfolio,
residential properties for about 10.3%, distribution facilities
for about 9.9%, and retail properties and hotels for the
remaining 11.4%.
Over the past 12 months, OJR acquired eight
properties--mainly through its sponsor's property sourcing
pipelines--for a total purchase price of about JPY21.1 billion.
Five of the eight properties are primarily residential
properties with a total purchase price of about JPY13 billion.
The yields of these eight new properties are all higher than
that of OJR's portfolio prior to the acquisitions. Although the
profitability of OJR's portfolio has been weak, Standard &
Poor's expects the newly acquired properties to support the cash
flow and profitability of the portfolio to a degree. In 2010,
OJR revised its investment policy, mainly to resume investments
in residential properties. In line with this change, the J-REIT
lowered the limit on its share of investments in office
buildings to just over 60%. Since then, OJR has increased its
investments in residential properties, benefiting from the
know-how of its sponsor, which has a track record in housing
businesses. Rent fluctuations of residential properties are
generally smaller than those of other asset types. Thus we do
not regard an increase in residential investments as a risk
factor.
On the other hand, OJR's debt-to-capital ratio
[interest-bearing debt/(interest-bearing debt + unitholders'
capital), as defined by OJR], which stood at about 54% as of
July 2012, is slightly high relative to the 40%-50% range that
the J-REIT set in its financial policy. In addition, OJR's
rental income remains constrained, and its ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt--an interest coverage
indicator--stayed low, at about 7.1% as of Feb. 29, 2012,
reflecting its slightly high debt level and weak profitability.
We regard the above as risk factors for the J-REIT's credit
quality. However, we believe that OJR's track record of debt
control; its favorable relationships with financial
institutions; its high average portfolio occupancy rate of
97.2%; and its recent acquisitions of properties with higher
yields, which enhanced profitability and underpin its earnings,
partially mitigate these risks.
Standard & Poor's assesses OJR's liquidity as "adequate."
Although OJR recently financed property acquisitions with cash
on hand, its sources of liquidity--such as liquidity on hand and
FFO--are sufficient to cover capital expenditures and dividend
payments through Aug. 31, 2012. In addition, OJR has a total of
JPY22.5 billion in committed credit lines, none of which it had
used as of Feb. 29, 2012. OJR maintains financial flexibility
because the J-REIT maintains favorable relationships with many
financial institutions and all of its current interest-bearing
debt is unsecured.
The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on OJR
remains stable. We expect OJR's portfolio of relatively
high-quality properties to underpin its cash flow to a degree,
without significant volatility. Meanwhile, we continue to
consider OJR's debt-to-capital ratio and its weakened interest
coverage and profitability indicators as key factors in our
assessment of the J-REIT's credit quality. An upgrade would
require the J-REIT to strengthen its financial base.
Nevertheless, we see little likelihood of upward movement in our
ratings on OJR in the foreseeable future because its
debt-to-capital ratio is slightly high. OJR's ratings may come
under downward pressure if even slower recovery in the office
leasing market leads to a further deterioration of the J-REIT's
financial position with no recovery prospects. Specifically, we
may consider lowering our ratings if OJR's debt-to-capital
ratio, as defined by Standard & Poor's (interest-bearing debt
including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including
hoshokin liabilities + total net assets), remains over 55%, or
if its ratio of FFO to total debt hovers below 6.5% due to a
slow recovery in its profitability or an increase in debt.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
ORIX JREIT Inc. Rating
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2
J-REIT series 1 to series 4 unsecured bonds A-