TOKYO, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Orso
Funding CMBS 5's class E and F trust beneficiary interests
(TBIs) due February 2013 to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'. The agency also
placed the class C TBIs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and
affirmed the class D TBIs. The transaction is a Japanese
multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
JPY0.9bn* Class C TBIs 'Asf' placed on RWN
JPY2.9bn* Class D TBIs affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.5bn* Class E TBIs downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf';
Recovery Estimate 20%
JPY0* Class F TBIs downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'
*as of 3 February 2012
The downgrades of the class E and F TBIs to 'Dsf' reflect
the write-down of their principal on the January 2012 payment
date, after workout activity of one defaulted loan resulted in
partial recovery.
The RWN reflects uncertainty over the timing of full
redemption of the class C TBIs, as there are 12 months to the
legal final maturity. One underlying loan that defaulted in
February 2011 remains in the transaction. After the mezzanine
loan lender's controlling period to the borrower expired and the
initial asset manager was replaced, the servicer has started
full-scale workout activity from late November 2011 with their
business plan. Fitch believes that several properties backing
the defaulted loan are expected to be sold within a few months,
as all the seven remaining properties are office properties in
Tokyo and the sales proceeds are likely to be sufficient to
redeem the class C TBIs in full. However, should the property
sales be delayed further, the rating on the class C TBIs may no
longer be commensurate with the 'Asf', as the timing of full
redemption on the class C TBIs would be much closer to the legal
final maturity than expected. Fitch will monitor the workout
progress on the defaulted loan and aims to resolve the RWN
status by end-May 2012.
The class A and B TBIs were redeemed in full in July 2011,
following full principal recovery of one defaulted loan due to
property sale.
Recovery Estimate to the class F TBIs will no longer be
calculated as the principal has been fully written down.
At closing the transaction was backed by seven loans secured
by 43 properties. The TBIs are now backed by one defaulted loan
secured by seven properties.