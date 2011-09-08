Canada's WestJet Airlines' profit falls 13 pct
Feb 7 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit as higher costs squeezed margins.
Sept 8 OVEC:
* Moody's affirms OVEC's ratings; outlook changed to stable
Feb 7 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit as higher costs squeezed margins.
* Companies to hold off Sierra Gorda phase two expansion (Adds quotes and Sumitomo Corp's writedown)
* Operation may now be sold or mechanised (Adds details, quotes)