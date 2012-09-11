SINGAPORE, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) USD1bn 3.15% subordinated
notes due 2023, issued under the bank's USD10bn global medium
term note programme, a final rating of 'A+'.
This follows the completion of the notes issue, as well as the
receipt of final documents conforming to information previously
received. The final rating is same as the expected rating
assigned on 4 September 2012.
The notes are rated one notch below OCBC's 'aa-' Viability
Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in
accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory
capital and similar securities.
The notes represent direct, subordinated and unsecured
obligations of OCBC, and rank equally with the bank's other
Lower Tier 2 capital securities. The subordinated notes rank
below OCBC's senior creditors, including depositors, but rank
senior to holders of the bank's share capital and Tier 1 capital
securities.
While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes do not
contain any going-concern loss absorption features (such as
coupon deferral under specified conditions), which would
otherwise have resulted in wider notching for the issue rating.
The proceeds will be used for OCBC's general corporate
purposes and to augment its Tier 2 capital. The notes are
expected to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Monetary
Authority of Singapore's guidelines and be eligible for Basel
III transitional treatment.
Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank.
It has been expanding within Asia, although as at end-June 2012,
Singapore and Malaysia accounted for the majority of its asset
base at 82%.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 24
April 2012, and OCBC's full rating report, dated 6 June 2012,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'