(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Pacific & Orient Insurance Co. Berhad's (POI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects continued improvement in POI's underwriting margin, its excellent liquidity position, and its strengthened capitalisation on a risk-adjusted basis. POI's solid distribution capability in the motor segment has consistently underpinned its premium growth.

POI continued to enhance its underwriting margin in the financial year ended September 2011, backed by a strategic shift in its premium mix, cross-selling non-motor products and higher premium loading since 2008. The company was able to further lower its loss ratio to 59.3% in FY11, from 65.7% in FY10 and 72.4% in FY09. A favourable claim ratio, along with a stable cost structure, enabled the company to produce a higher underwriting margin than the industry average over the past two years. The company's combined ratio in FY11 was 81.5%, compared with 90.5% in FY10 and an average of more than 105% for motor insurers in 2011.

Ongoing operating surplus growth led to a steady increase in risk-adjusted capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal model in FY11. POI's regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was lifted by reinsurance support and RM70m subordinated loans in the last quarter of 2010 to above 200% in FY11, far exceeding the statutory minimum requirement of 130%. Its liquidity position remains strong with cash and deposits about 1.23x its technical reserves at FYE11.

Partially offsetting these positive attributes are POI's high business concentration risk in the motor industry, industry-wide underwriting loss of third-party motor liabilities, and reliance on reinsurance in enhancing its regulatory capital position.

Given the company's niche focus on a highly competitive motor business, Fitch is cautious on the sustainability of its current underwriting margin. Key triggers for an upgrade are an ability to maintain its underwriting margin and to further strengthen its RBC ratio as measured by Fitch's internal capital model.

Key rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade include a dramatic shift in its investment strategy, net premium leverage rising above 2.1x, and financial leverage increasing beyond 35% on a sustained basis.