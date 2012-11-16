Lloyd's of London names Carnegie-Brown as chairman
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based Pacific Securities Corporation's (PSC) National Ratings to Long-Term 'A+(twn)' and Short-Term 'F1+(twn)' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The ratings have simultaneously been withdrawn.
The upgrade follows acquisition by SinoPac Securities (SPS), a fully-owned subsidiary of SinoPac Financial Holdings (SPH: 'BBB'/Stable). PSC's ratings are now aligned with those of SPH on the basis that it will benefit from group support from SPH. Under the Financial Holding Company Act, SPH is obliged to assist its subsidiary if falls into financial difficulties. Given the small size of the merged entity relative to SPH, Fitch believes that the holding company will be able to support the former, in case of need, without significantly affecting its ratings.
The ratings have been withdrawn, as PSC has now been merged into SPS and no longer exists as an entity. Please also refer to the latest rating action commentary on SPH, dated 7 November 2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
PSC:
National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'A+(twn)' from 'BBB-(twn)'; removed from RWP; withdrawn;
National Short-Term rating upgraded to 'F1+(twn)' from 'F3(twn)'; removed from RWP; withdrawn
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 Slovakia would welcome the International Monetary Fund's involvement in the Greek bailout but is not willing to pay any price for it, including accepting any debt relief, which Athens does not need, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.
* Signs deal for co-developing on revenue sharing basis integrated community in Alexandria governorate