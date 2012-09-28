(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed Pacnet Limited's (Pacnet) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed the company's guaranteed USD300m senior secured notes
due 9 November 2015 at 'BB+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR1'.
The telecoms company has dual headquarters in Hong Kong and
Singapore.
The rating is constrained by Pacnet's small operational
scale and slow EBITDA growth in the highly competitive submarine
cable business. Its 2011 EBITDA of just USD78m is small compared
with other global telecom service providers rated by Fitch and
the agency does not expect any significant expansion in Pacnet's
operational scale in the medium- to long-term.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the
company's financial profile is unlikely to show a meaningful
improvement due to continued price erosion in bandwidth capacity
despite solid demand growth, and a lack of significant
contribution from the data centre business. It also reflects the
risk that the company may breach the financial covenant in its
USD50m credit facility in 2013 if it fails to renegotiate with
its creditor banks. The USD50m credit facility comprises a
USD30m term loan facility and a USD20m revolving credit
facility.
For H112, Pacnet recorded slow yoy growth in revenue to
USD267m (H111: USD259m), and in EBITDA to USD38m (USD36m). In
addition, the company's free cash flow (FCF) continued to be
negative due to high capex in H112 and 2011 and Fitch does not
forecast this trend to reverse over the medium term. The agency
therefore forecasts the company's funds flow from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage will rise towards 4x by end-2012
from 3.5x at end-2011.
Fitch believes that, based on the agency's current forecast,
the company will struggle to meet the debt cover ratio covenant
in the USD50m credit facility when the covenant tightens from
2013. Under the facility documentation, the debt cover ratio,
measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will fall to 4.0x in 2013 from
4.3x in 2012. An un-remedied breach of the covenant may lead to
acceleration of the facility and the USD bonds. Fitch believes
that the company is seeking to renegotiate the covenant with its
creditor banks. Failure to do so in a timely manner would
negatively affect the company's ratings.
Pacnet's liquidity remains comfortable, underpinned by its
cash balance of USD84m at end-H112 and limited debt maturities
before end-2014. Fitch does not foresee any serious liquidity
risks in the short term despite ongoing negative FCF and the
upcoming expiry of the USD20m revolving facility in November
2012.
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the guaranteed notes reflects
an expected value recovery of above 90% for bondholders in the
event of default, based on Fitch's assessment of Pacnet's value
in a stressed scenario.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
-FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 4x and FFO fixed
charge coverage falling below 2x on a sustained business
- failure to renegotiate the financial covenants in the
credit facility in a timely manner
.Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include
-FFO fixed charge coverage rising above 2x, and FFO-adjusted
net leverage falling below 4x on a sustained basis