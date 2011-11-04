Nov 4 (The following was released by the rating
agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
said that Indonesia-based property developer PT Pakuwon Jati
Tbk's (Pakuwon) ratings are not immediately affected by its
proposed acquisition of a 99.99% stake in the new superblock
development, Kota Kasablanka. Pakuwon is rated Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default 'B' and National Long-term
'BBB+(idn)', with Stable Outlook Its senior secured notes of
USD13m due on 14 November 2011 are also rated 'B'.
The acquisition is to be fully-funded by a rights issue,
which the company expects to complete by December 2011. Pakuwon
has yet to announce more details of the asset (e.g. construction
progress, share of presales, etc), associated future capital
expenditure or guidance on expected cash inflows. Fitch will
review the ratings once these details have been made available.
Pakuwon continues to benefit from steady cashflow generation
from its established shopping centre in Surabaya, Tunjungan
Plaza, and more recently, Gandaria City. Pakuwon's conservative
expansion strategy helps underpin its modest leverage, despite
the capital-intensive nature of its high-rise commercial
property projects. At end-September 2011, Pakuwon's net debt to
EBITDA and revenue from recurring income/gross interest expense
stood at 0.74x and 4.2x, respectively.