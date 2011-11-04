Nov 4 (The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has said that Indonesia-based property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon) ratings are not immediately affected by its proposed acquisition of a 99.99% stake in the new superblock development, Kota Kasablanka. Pakuwon is rated Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default 'B' and National Long-term 'BBB+(idn)', with Stable Outlook Its senior secured notes of USD13m due on 14 November 2011 are also rated 'B'.

The acquisition is to be fully-funded by a rights issue, which the company expects to complete by December 2011. Pakuwon has yet to announce more details of the asset (e.g. construction progress, share of presales, etc), associated future capital expenditure or guidance on expected cash inflows. Fitch will review the ratings once these details have been made available.

Pakuwon continues to benefit from steady cashflow generation from its established shopping centre in Surabaya, Tunjungan Plaza, and more recently, Gandaria City. Pakuwon's conservative expansion strategy helps underpin its modest leverage, despite the capital-intensive nature of its high-rise commercial property projects. At end-September 2011, Pakuwon's net debt to EBITDA and revenue from recurring income/gross interest expense stood at 0.74x and 4.2x, respectively.