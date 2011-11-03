(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY/SEOUL, November 2 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings says it will not take any immediate rating action on Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic, 'BBB'/Stable) despite the company's downward revision of its earnings forecasts for the financial year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12).

Although the earnings revision indicates further weakness in Panasonic's trading results, Fitch believes that the company's credit profile will gradually recover from FY13.

This is because the accelerated restructuring announced on 31 October should rationalize operational inefficiencies in its weak business areas, mainly in TV and semiconductors, and reduce fixed costs and capex from FY13.

Panasonic reported weaker H112 operating results with revenue and EBIT at JPY2,075bn and JPY42bn, respectively, compared with JPY2,206 and JPY85bn in the previous year. The weakeness was due to the continued appreciation of the Japanese yen, weaker developed markets, as well as intense competition, all of which contributed to Fitch's downgrade of the company's ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' in August 2011.

Reflecting the unfavorable operational environment, Panasonic lowered its FY12 EBIT forecast to JPY130bn from JPY270bn. As a result, Fitch expects funds from operation (FFO) adjusted leverage to rise above 5x at FYE12. (FYE11: 4.4x)

However, Fitch notes that Panasonic's radical restructuring plan should help improve margins and cash flow generation from FY13 onwards. The planned structural reforms, including plant shutdown and workforce rationalization in the TV and semiconductor businesses, should translate to a lower fixed cost base and lower capex requirements. Fitch forecasts that the company's FFO adjusted leverage would fall below 4x over the next 12-18 months.

However, Fitch may consider a negative rating action, should the company's credit profile deteriorate further due to worse-than-expected economic conditions, or should its competitiveness weaken, resulting in EBIT margins falling below 2% and financial leverage rising above 4x on a sustained basis.