(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
proposed demerger of the Pantaloon format business (Pantaloon
Retail and Pantaloon Factory outlets) is not expected to impact
the credit profile of Pantaloon Retail India Limited (PRIL,
'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) and Future Value Retail Limited (FVRL,
'Fitch A-(ind)/Stable). Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited (ABNL) has
proposed to acquire a controlling interest in the new entity
post demerger.
Fitch expects that post demerger lower inventory
requirements and a shift towards lower discretionary retail
format accruing to PRIL will be counterbalanced by a decline in
its operating profitability, resulting in no immediate credit
impact. Fitch expects PRIL's (excluding the Pantaloon format
business) overall fixed charge ratio (operating EBITDAR/net
interest expense + rents) to remain in the range of 1.1x to
1.3x, a level consistent with the present ratings. The current
positive rating guidelines include an improvement in PRIL's
operating parameters (such as inventory turns and operating
margins) leading to lower adjusted leverage levels of around 5x
and higher fixed charge of above 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Negative rating guidelines include a weakening in
same-store-sales growth (SSSG), resulting in lower EBITDA
margins or higher-than-expected debt-led capex/investment in its
core business/subsidiaries, leading to adjusted leverage
exceeding 7.0x on a sustained basis.
ABNL will subscribe to PRIL's INR8bn optionally fully
convertible debentures (OFCDs), and subsequently the Pantaloon
format business will be demerged to a separate entity. The OFCDs
along with PRIL's additional debt of INR8bn is likely to be
transferred to the new entity. Fitch expects the infusion of
INR8bn from ABNL (which will be initially in the form of debt
and would be converted into equity in the new entity) to provide
a liquidity cushion and be used largely to refinance existing
debt.
Post demerger, PRIL on a standalone basis will continue to
own formats such as Central, e-Zone, Home Town and other
lifestyle formats. Fitch will continue to analyse the residual
portion of PRIL's retail business on a consolidated basis,
including FVRL and other retail related subsidiaries and
excluding Future Capital Holdings Ltd. On the basis of 9MFY12
(nine months ended March) results, an estimated 14% of PRIL's
(pre-transaction) revenue and 19% of EBITDA will move to the new
company. PRIL's post-transaction revenue would be driven by FVRL
which is likely to contribute 70% to the overall sales mix.
Typically, PRIL has generated lower EBITDA margins in its
value business (around 7%-8%) than in its lifestyle counterpart
(around 11%-12%), despite the former being less working capital
intensive (especially inventory) compared with the lifestyle
business. Additionally, lower capex execution and improved cash
flows are expected to result in lower debt requirement in
future.
For 9MFY12, PRIL's core retail revenue grew 8.3% yoy to
INR88.3bn (9MFY11: INR81.5bn) with an EBITDAR margin of 15.9%
(9MFY11: 15.2%) and profit after tax of INR585.3m (9MFY11:
INR1,405m). PRIL's value, lifestyle and home segments registered
SSSG in full of 3.2%, 5.1% and negative 2.7%, respectively
during the same period.