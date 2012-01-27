(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Political settings in PNG have weakened following the
detention and later release of the defense force chief.
-- We are revising our outlook on the long-term sovereign
credit rating of Papua New Guinea to negative from stable.
-- We are also affirming our 'B+/B' sovereign credit rating
on Papua New Guinea.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 27, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlook on the
long-term sovereign credit rating on Papua New Guinea (PNG) to
negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's has
affirmed its 'B+' local and foreign currency long-term rating
and 'B' short-term rating. The transfer and convertibility
assessment remains 'BB'.
The outlook change reflects the weakened political settings
in PNG following the detention and later release of defense
force chief commander, Brigadier General Francis Agwi, by
elements of PNG's military seeking the reinstatement of Sir
Michael Somare as prime minister.
"The political instability centers on both Michael Somare
and Peter O'Neill claiming the position of prime minister
following O'Neill's election to the position in August 2011 by
the PNG parliament during Somare's absence on medical grounds,"
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kyran Curry explained. PNG's
Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 12, 2011, that PNG's parliament had
acted illegally in electing Mr. O'Neill prime minister and
called for the reappointment of Mr. Somare as prime minister.
These developments have increased the risks of the country
losing donor support and much needed investments, in our view.
The unresolved claims to the prime minister position
underlie the vulnerabilities associated with the country's
fragmented political structure, public policy development, and
service delivery, which have traditionally constrained the
ratings on PNG. In addition, there is a lack of transparency in
the activities of statutory authorities, trust accounts, and
other government-owned or government-controlled entities
contributing to PNG's off-balance-sheet liabilities. Further
constraining the ratings are the infrastructure shortcomings and
security risks that impede investment required to diversify the
economy. However, the government's moderate fiscal flexibility
and the strong potential of the minerals and allied sectors to
boost economic growth support the ratings.
We would lower the ratings if the political friction remains
unresolved, leading to a loss of donor support and investment
required to diversify the economy and buttress PNG's government
finances and external position. A return to a stable outlook
would require a normalization of the country's policy and
institutional platforms, evident from the election of a
government with a clear mandate and an easing in political
tension.
