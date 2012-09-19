(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based department store operator Parkson Retail Group (Parkson) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect Parkson's well-established and geographically diversified presence in China, its disciplined investment policy, as well as stable cash generation. The ratings also take into account the company's concessionaire business model which allows it to enjoy negative working capital. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Parkson's credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

Parkson was an early mover in the Chinese department store industry, and is now one of the leading department store operators in China with 53 stores across 23 regions. Fitch expects ongoing expansion to result in negative free cash flow in 2012 and 2013. However, cash generation based on its well-established store network remains strong; Parkson has consistently generated funds from operations (FFO) of more than CNY1bn per annum since 2008.

The company's asset-light policy has enabled it to relatively easily expand its store portfolio. The resulting increase in adjusted debt has been largely mitigated by the company's conservative financial policy of maintaining a higher cash position than its peers. However, its rental expense burden is likely to increase over the next two to three years, putting pressure on credit metrics, such as fixed charge coverage.

Parkson's rating is constrained by its weaker FFO fixed charge coverage ratio relative to peers; which is more in line with lower-rated competitors. Fitch expects the FFO fixed charge coverage ratio to remain around or slightly below 3x over the next two to three years. While its mature store network provides a more stable cash flow stream, sales growth is also lower than peers given its older stores.

Fitch expects the operating environment to remain challenging in the short-term, due to an economic slowdown in China. However, the agency sees further growth potential in the Chinese retail market, backed by disposable income growth, increasing urbanisation, a rising middle class and industry consolidation.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Substantial deviation from the existing business model (concession model)

- FFO fixed charge coverage lower than 2.5x on a sustained basis

- Sustained negative free cash flow Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- FFO fixed charge coverage greater than 4.0x on a sustained basis

- Sustained positive free cash flow