GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks and dollar firmer as Yellen hints at March rate hike
* Yellen hints Fed will likely need to hike rates at next meeting
Sept 20 Moody's Investors Service confirmed PDC Energy, Inc.'s (PDC) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its B3 senior unsecured note rating.
OSLO, Feb 15 Investors and insurers with more than $2.8 trillion in assets under management on Wednesday called on the Group of 20 economies to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2020 despite U.S. doubts about climate change.
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Origin Energy warned on Tuesday it will book a A$1.89 billion ($1.45 billion) charge in its half-year results, mostly against the value of its stake in the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) project.