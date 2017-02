CANADA FX DEBT-C$ claws back some losses on U.S. jobs data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3030, or 76.75 U.S. cents * Loonie is on track to rise 0.8 percent for the week * Bond prices higher across the yield curve TORONTO, Feb 3 The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday but clawed back some losses after U.S. jobs data showed tepid wage growth, while the loonie remained on track to rise for the week. U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January but a smaller-than-expected increase in wages