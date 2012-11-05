BRIEF-S&P says Sultanate of Oman's proposed U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond assigned 'BBB-' rating
* Sultanate of Oman's proposed U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond assigned 'BBB-' rating Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kUwAGK]
Nov 6 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating assigned to Peninsula Regional Medical Center's bonds issued by the Maryland Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority. The rating outlook remains stable. The rating applies to $130.0 million of rated debt.
* Sultanate of Oman's proposed U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond assigned 'BBB-' rating Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kUwAGK]
* Fitch: Argentina to boost fiscal transparency, risks remain
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.