NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'A+' rating to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's (PTC) turnpike revenue bonds, series 2011E. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'SP-1+' short-term rating to the 2012 maturity and its 'A+' rating to the 2013-2014 maturities of the commission's floating-rate notes (SIFMA-indexed) series 2011D. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+' rating on the commission's approximately $2.9 billion turnpike revenue bonds outstanding and its 'A-' rating on its approximately $3.2 billion subordinate revenue bonds outstanding.

As well, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+/A-1' rating on PTC's series 2010A bonds and its 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on the commission's series 2008B and 2008C turnpike multimodal revenue bonds. The outlook on all long-term ratings is stable.

"The ratings reflect what our assessment of the commission's strategic location, with direct links to the New Jersey Turnpike in the east and the Ohio Turnpike in the west; little significant competition from toll-free roads; and historically strong debt service coverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Adam Torres.

Both 2011D and 2011E will refund certain series of bonds outstanding.

The large and mature system consists predominantly of the 359-mile-long east-west Mainline Section, the 110-mile-long north-south section (Northeast Extension), the 16-mile-long Beaver Valley Expressway, the 13-mile-long Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass, and the 23-mile portion of the Mon Fayette Expressway on which tolls are being collected. The Mainline Section traverses southern Pennsylvania and connects the Ohio Turnpike at the system's western end with the New Jersey Turnpike at the system's eastern end.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PTC will maintain strong financial flexibility despite a rising debt burden. We could lower the ratings if the commission does not adjust tolls as needed to maintain sufficient liquidity and financial margins to adequately address the turnpike's capital needs, its debt service coverage erodes as its financial plans evolve, or if legislation is likely to adversely affect PTC's financial flexibility. We do not expect to raise the ratings during the next two years due to the commission's high debt load and additional debt needs.

