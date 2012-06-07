Sterling's best run since September hits euro for six
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
June 7 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the rating of Pensacola Airport Enterprise's (the "airport") outstanding revenue bonds based on the airport's narrower financial margins, decreased liquidity and lack of a longer term airline agreement, which leaves it more vulnerable to pressures from airline consolidations.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Intsights - series b round included investments by glilot capital partners, blackstone, blumberg capital, and other strategic investors Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and the European Commission dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade it to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.