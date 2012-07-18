(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Sri Lanka-based People's Leasing is a core entity of the People's Bank group.

-- The specialized leasing company is dependent on wholesale funding and is concentrated in commercial vehicle financing. Nevertheless, it has strong capital and adequate earnings.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings to People's Leasing.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will remain a core entity of the People's Bank group.

Rating Action

On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings to Sri Lanka-based specialized leasing company People's Leasing Co. PLC (PLC). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on PLC reflect the company's status as a core entity of the People's Bank group. The ratings on PLC are therefore equated to the credit profile of the group.

In our view, the People's Bank group has a strong and long-term commitment to support PLC. People's Bank, which owns 75% of PLC, conducts its leasing business through PLC. The leasing business is an important component of the group and contributed about 13% of the group's total assets in 2011. PLC's operating performance is better than that of the parent. The company contributed 26% to the group's profits in 2011. The parent's capital in the company is about 30% of the consolidated group capital.

The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of PLC is 'b+'. A key factor constraining PLC's SACP is the challenging operating environment in Sri Lanka (B+/Stable/B). We see economic imbalances building up in the country with a recent pickup in credit growth. The high loan growth, coupled with rising competition and evolving risk management practices, could expose the sector to increased credit risk. PLC's dependence on wholesale funding and its concentration in commercial vehicle financing also constrain the rating. The company's strong capital and adequate earnings temper these weaknesses.

PLC's funding profile is a rating constraint, in our view. As a specialized leasing company, the company is not allowed to access deposits. It therefore depends on wholesale markets for funding. Within the wholesale segment, PLC has reasonably diversified its funding profile to include promissory notes, debentures, bank overdrafts, and securitization. Further, PLC benefits from group branding as well as credit lines from its parent. As of March 31, 2012, 67% of the company's borrowings has short tenors. Short-term loans formed about 64% of these short-term borrowings. Additionally, PLC has Sri Lanka rupee (LKR) 1.7 billion in cash and other liquid assets, which, along with unutilized facilities, can partially meet the needs of the company's maturing liabilities.

PLC operates largely in the commercial vehicle space, which is vulnerable to the economic performance of Sri Lanka. The company's customers are typically individual entrepreneurs and small and midsize enterprises, which are also relatively more susceptible to economic downturns.

We expect PLC's credit costs to be strained over the next few years as the loan portfolio seasons. PLC has lowered its credit costs over time. This is partly due to its better risk management practices and high growth over the past few years.

PLC's capitalization--as measured by the ratio of total adjusted capital to adjusted assets--of 17.8% as of March 31, 2012, is likely to remain a rating strength for the next few years at least. This is despite our expectation that the company's capital ratios will decline over the next few years and leverage will increase as the company grows.

PLC's high interest margins--with net interest income as a percentage of average adjusted assets averaging over 10% for past six years--good efficiency, and low credit costs support its earnings. The company's high yields more than offset its higher funding costs (relative to banks) arising from its wholesale borrowings. PLC's cost-to-income ratio of about 30% is good, in our opinion. The company's use of low-cost "window offices"--or operations located at People's Bank premises--to generate sizable business lowers its costs.

PLC has low earnings diversity, with fee income forming a very small proportion of operating revenue. The company's pretax profit was about 8.7% of average adjusted assets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012. We expect PLC's earnings profile to weaken in fiscal 2013 because: (1) margins are likely to be under pressure due to tight liquidity arising from regulations that limit bank-led credit growth in Sri Lanka; and (2) credit costs should increase after a write back last year due to the reversal of general reserves. Nevertheless, we expect the earnings profile to remain adequate for the rating category.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PLC will remain a core entity of the People's Bank group. We may lower the rating if the sovereign rating on Sri Lanka is lowered or if the group's capitalization reduces substantially.

We may raise the rating if we upgrade Sri Lanka and the credit profile of the People's Bank group improves. Such an improvement could be triggered if the group's capital position materially strengthens or People's Bank changes its medium-term strategy and grows in line with the industry.

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

People's Leasing Co.

PLC Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/B