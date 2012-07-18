(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/COLOMBO, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Sri Lanka's People's Leasing Company Plc (PLC) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A list of PLC's outstanding ratings
(including the above) is provided at the end of this commentary.
PLC's IDRs reflect the capacity and willingness of its
state-owned and systemically important parent - People's Bank
(PB, 'AA+(lka)'/Stable, a 75% stake) - to extend extraordinary
support to the PLC group in an extreme situation. This in turn
is driven by PLC's strong association with the PB brand and its
strategic importance to PB.
PB has majority representation on PLC's board, including a
common Chairman and the bank's CEO who serves on an ex-officio
basis. In addition to 51 of its own branches, PLC operates 134
window offices within PB's branch network of 341. PLC also
continues to make a sizeable contribution to PB's consolidated
post-tax profits (2011: 27%), and is the third-largest lending
segment within PB (2011: 14% of net advances). At end-March
2012, PLC's aggregate retail funding within the PLC group,
including deposits of its subsidiary - People's Finance PLC
('A(lka)'/Stable), amounted to over LKR23bn (24% of PLC group
assets).
PB's capacity to support PLC in turn is derived from the
financial capacity and propensity of the government of Sri Lanka
('BB-'/Stable), given the bank's increasing role in Sri Lanka's
post-war economic development and its high systemic importance
(18% of system assets and deposits in 2011). Fitch believes that
it is highly likely for government support to flow to PLC via
PB. This is due to the strong linkages between the two entities
and the strategic importance of PLC to PB, as well as the
consequent reputation risk to the State if PLC should default on
its financial obligations.
PLC's IDRs may be downgraded if PB gives up its controlling
stake in PLC, or if PB's (derived) capacity to support weakens,
or if PLC's strategic importance to PB diminishes over time.
PLC is the largest non-bank financial institution in Sri
Lanka in terms of advances, with a 21% share of the market at
end-2011. At end-March 2012, its total assets and post-tax
profits stood at LKR96bn and LKR4.5bn, respectively. For further
information, please refer to the rating action commentary
entitled "Fitch Upgrades People's Bank and Subsidiaries" (dated
5 July 2012), available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.
PLC's ratings:
- Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'B+'; Outlook
Stable
- Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term rating: 'AA-(lka)'/Stable Outlook
- LKR1.155bn outstanding senior unsecured redeemable
debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
LKR1.5bn outstanding rated commercial paper: 'F1+(lka)'