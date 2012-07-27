(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its
'BBB-' rating to the US$270 million and A$30 million senior
secured notes issued by Western Australia-based Perth Airport
Pty Ltd. The notes, which rank pari passu with other senior
secured debt, comprise four separate series with terms ranging
from 10 to 15 years.
The U.S. private placement issue represents the second stage
of debt funding for the airport's redevelopment program. Similar
to many Australian airports, Perth has a number of major
projects planned and underway, aimed at accommodating future
growth and improving efficiency. The current expansion program
is scheduled for completion in December 2014 at an expected
total cost of about A$750 million. The company reports that the
projects, which include the new Terminal WA and expansion of the
international arrivals area at Terminal 1, are progressing well,
on time, and within budget.