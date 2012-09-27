(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Perth Airport's financial metrics have improved to levels consistent with a 'BBB' rating due to continued strong passenger growth and higher airport tariffs.

-- We have therefore raised our rating on Perth Airport Pty Ltd to 'BBB', from 'BBB-'.

-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company can sustain its improved financial profile.

-- We forecast average passenger growth of about 4%-to-5% per year, and that the airport will continue to prudently manage its A$762 million ongoing capital expenditure program.

On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit rating on Perth Airport Pty Ltd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook on the rating is stable. Rationale The upgrade on Perth Airport is based on an improvement in the company's cash flow metrics to levels consistent with a 'BBB' rating.

We expect the airport to sustain these financial metrics in the medium to longer term through prudent management of its ongoing capital works. We forecast that passenger growth over 2013-2016 will be moderate, enabling the airport to maintain the improved financial profile.

At the current metrics level, Perth Airport will have some ratings buffer to weather a higher-than-expected slowdown in growth or cost over-runs of the capital works.

Importantly, we believe that the airport has the capacity and willingness to adjust capital expenditure and dividends if necessary to maintain the financial risk profile at the 'BBB' level.

A key driver of the airport's credit quality over the medium to long term will be its passenger traffic growth. Local and regional economic conditions will influence traffic, as will the new tariff structure agreed with airlines.

We expect average five-year (fiscal 2013-2016) domestic traffic growth of about 5% and international growth of about 4.5%. These forecasts are lower compared to the fiscal 2012 growth of 11.7% and 6.9% for domestic and international, respectively.

Therefore, we believe Perth Airport has some capacity to absorb an unexpected slowdown in passenger growth without affecting the ratings. Nevertheless, the airport has consistently been one of Australia's strongest performing airports over recent years, with compound annual growth in total passengers of just over 10% since 2002. This is largely due to the investment activity in Western Australia's resources sector.

Private new capital expenditure in the state's mining industry was a record A$35.6 billion in 2011. However, as some major projects transition to operations, the workforce will reduce, and so will the associated level of travel through Perth Airport.

We thus expect that growth will moderate over the next 3-5 years, despite a strong level of activity in the state and a number of major projects in the pipeline. In fiscal 2012, Perth Airport's financial metrics outperformed our base case. Its funds from operations (FFO) to interest improved to 2.7x, from 1.9x in fiscal 2011.

At the same time, the ratio of FFO/debt rose to 13.9%, compared with 8.3% in the prior year. Under our forecasts, these metrics will soften only slightly over the next year or two--as the capital expenditure program ramps up--before improving over the longer term. We expect the ratio of FFO to interest to be maintained at about 2.6x and FFO/debt to be in the range of 9.5%-10.5%.

In addition to our passenger growth forecasts, we have assumed that all capital expenditure is delivered on time and within budget, and funded by 65% debt and the balance through internal cash flows or equity. The planned capital expenditure program over 2012-2016 will provide better passenger facilities. It commenced in 2011, and is progressing well, on time and within budget. A A$115 million new terminal would be completed by the end of 2012, and early works have begun on the international departure and domestic pier.

The latter works are the largest of the redevelopment projects, and are expected to cost about A$312 million by the time it is completed in 2015.

Importantly, the works are being undertaken as a series of discrete projects. About 30%-40% of the planned capital-expenditure program over the medium term relates to uncommitted renewal and expansion projects, as well as commercial developments.

Therefore, we believe that Perth Airport has some flexibility to selectively defer works if required to maintain the company's financial risk profile. We note that the airport has established a capable project team overseeing the works. In addition, it has a recent track record of managing almost A$494.2 million in capital works from fiscal 2009 to 2012 with minimal disruption to operations.

The rating on the owner and operator of Perth Airport reflects our opinion of the airport's strong business risk profile, which is underpinned by the airport's natural monopoly as the gateway airport to the Australian state of Western Australia (WA; AAA/Stable/A-1+).

Also supporting the business profile is our view of the airport's relatively resilient passenger traffic and some revenue diversity. Offsetting these strengths to a degree are Perth Airport's "significant" financial risk profile, large planned capital-expansion program, and relatively small catchment compared to peers.

In year ended June 30, 2012, Perth Airport reported more than 12.6 million total passengers, comprising 72.4% domestic traffic and 27.6% international. Liquidity We view Perth Airport's liquidity to be "adequate". The airport has refinanced all its near-term debt maturities until November 2013, when A$100 million of medium-term notes mature.

However, we believe the airport would be raising additional debt as the capital-expenditure program progresses. We observed that the company has good banking relationships and standing in the market, which would enable Perth Airport to raise the required funding.

Our liquidity assessment on the airport is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources, (including cash, FFO, and undrawn bank facility availability) over the next 12 months to be greater than 1.2x. We have assumed that the airport would defer nondiscretionary capital expenditure and/or adjust dividends to support liquidity if required. Perth Airport's policy is to maintain a debt service reserve account of at least one quarter's debt service, and capital expenditure facilities to meet the next 12-month discretionary and next three-year non-discretionary capital expenditure.

-- We expect the company to maintain its good relationships with its banks and favorable standing in the credit markets, demonstrated in its successful debt issuance during the credit crisis in 2009. At Dec. 31, 2011, Perth Airport had about A$1.04 billion in debt outstanding. All debt is subject to a change-of-control provision that could lead to a prepayment event, absent an agreement by the lenders. Major debt covenants currently comprise gearing, interest coverage ratios, and senior leverage ratios. At Dec. 31, 2011, Perth Airport was operating well above its bank covenants, a level that we expect to continue.

The rating outlook is stable and incorporates our expectation of strong traffic growth and major projects underway being delivered on time and within budget with debt funding limited to 65% of the cost. The stable outlook also assumes that in the event of a greater-than-expected slowdown passenger growth, Perth Airport will take steps, including winding back the capital expenditure program, to maintain financial metrics at FFO-to-interest more than 2.5x and FFO/debt at or more than 10%, which we view as commensurate with the current 'BBB' rating.

The rating could come under downward pressure if we believed that the ratio of FFO-to-interest and FFO/debt were trending below 2.5x and 10% respectively. This could arise if:

-- The re-development program were to run over budget (including contingencies) and is not adequately supported by additional equity;

-- Passenger traffic growth were to be slower than expected and the airport failed to take adequate steps to mitigate the impact of the slowdown; or

-- The redevelopment program was funded using a higher portion of debt. Based on the forecast trend in metrics, we do not expect the rating to move higher over the medium term.

