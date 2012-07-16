(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On July 13, 2012, Alpek, a parent company of Mexico-based
chemical producer Petrotemex, announced a cash tender offer to
purchase any and all of Petrotemex's outstanding $275 million
bond due 2014.
-- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BB+' global
scale and 'mxA+' national scale corporate credit ratings, on
Petrotemex on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rating Action
On July 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed
its ratings on Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V., including the
'BB+' global scale and 'mxA+' national scale corporate credit
ratings, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement by
Petrotemex's parent company, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., of a cash
tender offer to purchase any and all of Petrotemex's outstanding
$275 million 144 A/Reg. S bond due 2014 with proceeds from
Alpek's recent IPO. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch during
the next 90 days.
Petrotemex is offering to purchase its bond in two periods.
First, between July 16, 2012, and July 27, 2012, the company
will buy the bonds at market price plus a premium. Afterwards,
Petrotemex will buy the bonds at market prices only until Aug.
10, 2012.
The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that we can
raise our ratings on Petrotemex by one notch following the
successful completion of the cash tender offer in full, or a
combination of bonds and other debt prepayments of about $275
million.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing once the cash tender
offer or any other potential debt reduction transaction is
concluded and we complete our review of Petrotemex's financial
risk profile, including our review of the company's financial
policies. In our view the proposed debt reduction will improve
significantly Petrotemex's key financial ratios, as well as it
would strengthen the company's capital structure given the
planned capitalization of proceeds.
We can upgrade Petrotemex if the actual debt reduction would
lead us to revise the company's financial risk profile
assessment to intermediate. This would include expectations of
stronger cash-flow protection measures, such as funds from
operations to total adjusted debt in excess of 40%. A
lower-than-expected debt reduction, weaker-than-expected
coverage metrics, and/or unexpected debt-financed acquisitions
would lead us to remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm
them.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/-- BB+/Stable/--
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxA+/Watch Pos/--
mxA+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+ Recovery Rating
4 4