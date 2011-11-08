(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its issuer credit ratings on PGG Wrightson Finance Ltd. (PWF) to 'BBB-/A-3', from 'BB/B', and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they had been placed on June 15, 2011. The outlook is negative. Further and subsequent to that rating action, the ratings are withdrawn on PWF's request.

The rating revision follows the successful acquisition of PWF by Heartland Building Society (HBS, BBB-/Negative/A-3), upon which the rating on PWF was equalised with that of HBS. PWF is now a wholly owned subsidiary of HBS.