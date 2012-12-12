(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Phatra Securities Public Company
Limited's (Phatra) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(tha)' with a
Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'.
The ratings are based on Phatra's solid brokerage franchise
for institutions and high-net-worth clients, its strong
investment banking (IB) in Thailand and manageable debt levels.
The ratings also reflect the company's adequate, albeit
weakened, liquidity.
The ratings also take into account Phatra's rising risk
profile as the company plans to further expand its trading and
investment business. Its investment portfolio accounted for 63%
of equity at end-Q312 (end-2011: 54%). The growing risk,
however, should partly be mitigated by hedging strategies and by
various control limits. Fitch will continue to monitor any
structural changes to investment risk, appetite and volatility.
A sustainable material improvement in market position or
capitalisation as well as greater revenue diversification
without expanding into high-risk businesses could benefit
Phatra's ratings. Conversely, a substantial decline in
liquidity, deteriorating and more volatile profitability or a
significant increase in leverage could put downward pressure on
the ratings. Significant diversification into higher-risk areas
such as proprietary trading without a proper hedging strategy
could also be another negative rating trigger.
Phatra's performance should remain stronger than the
industry's average given its established brokerage and IB
franchise although its 9M12 net profit declined 10% yoy.
Overall, downward pressure on brokerage commission rates should
partly be offset by the company's quality service, revenue from
IB and effective cost management. However, the nature of
Phatra's business means its financial performance, including
leverage level, will remain sensitive to market conditions.
Equity remains the major source of Phatra's funding. It also
raises funds through the issuance of structured notes as a means
to offer new financial products to clients. Phatra's net liquid
capital ratio (NCR) fell to 33% at end-Q312 from 86% at end-2011
due to larger brokerage securities payables and a higher volume
of structured notes; however, this was still higher than the 7%
minimum regulatory requirement. The company's NCR recovered to
about 50% in November 2012 following loan repayment by its
parent. Phatra plans to keep its NCR at about 40%. Liquid
assets, which are mainly cash and listed trading securities,
remain adequate with a liquid assets/borrowings ratio of 155% at
end-Q312.
Fitch expects Phatra to increase earnings retention to fund
its business expansion. It plans a zero dividend payment over
the next two to three years. The recent merger between Phatra
Capital Public Company Limited (Phatra Capital) and Kiatnakin
Bank Public Company Limited (KK) means the latter is likely to
finance any new funding needs of Phatra Capital. Phatra's equity
to assets ratio declined significantly to 32% at end-Q312
(end-2011: 53%), due to higher brokerage securities receivables.
Nonetheless, the ratio remains consistent with its rating level.
Phatra intends to leverage on KK's larger clients and
capital base, for cross-selling of products and services and to
increase activity in debt markets, respectively. Nonetheless,
these new business initiatives would take time to materialise.
Phatra has been operating in the securities industry since
1974. Following the group restructuring in 2010, Phatra Capital,
a newly set-up holding company, was founded and took a 99.7%
stake in Phatra. In September 2012, Phatra Capital merged with
KK through a share swap. As a result, KK now holds a 99.9% stake
in Phatra Capital and is the ultimate parent of Phatra.