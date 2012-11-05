NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate PHEAA Student Loan Trust Series 2012-1, student loan-backed notes as follows:

--$533,600,000 floating rate Class A notes 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative.

Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'PHEAA Student Loan Trust 2012-1', dated Nov. 5, 2012.