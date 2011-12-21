(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- PHH Corp. has $423 million of senior unsecured notes due
in March 2013, and we do not believe that the company will be
able to repay this debt exclusively from free corporate cash
flows.
-- We believe that PHH has adequate liquidity to repay its
$249 million in convertible notes due in April 2012.
-- We are lowering the long-term issuer credit rating on
PHH to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removing it from CreditWatch. The
outlook is negative.
-- The ratings reflect our expectation that PHH will
execute a clear strategy in the coming months to build
sufficient liquidity to repay senior unsecured debt maturing in
2013. We expect a component of this could include the extension
of its corporate revolver beyond one year.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 21, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term
issuer credit rating on PHH Corp. to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. We also
lowered our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to
'BB-' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications
on Dec. 19, 2011. The outlook is negative.
"The rating action reflects our view that PHH's historically
high unsecured funding costs have reduced its financial
flexibility to repay upcoming debt maturities, including $423
million of unsecured debt maturing in March 2013," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Rian Pressman. (We believe that PHH has
adequate liquidity to repay its $249 million in convertible
notes due in April 2012.)
"We expect that PHH will execute a clear strategy in the
coming months to repay senior unsecured debt maturities due in
2013 and put in place adequate sources of liquidity for the
future. We expect a component of this could include the
extension of its corporate revolver beyond one year," said Mr.
Pressman.
By our calculations, PHH will be unable to repay its $423
million of unsecured debt maturing in March 2013 exclusively
from free corporate cash flows. We believe PHH's options
include:
-- Raising additional funds in the capital markets;
-- Selling or securing unencumbered assets, including its
$1.2 billion of mortgage-servicing rights; and
-- Reducing correspondent mortgage originations
On Dec. 12, PHH raised $100 million in debt by upsizing its
senior unsecured notes due in 2016. We believe proceeds from
this issuance, as well as other corporate cash and availability
under its committed credit facility, will provide the company
with liquidity to repay $249 million of convertible notes due in
April 2012. PHH's committed credit facility of $525 million has
an initial termination date of February 2012. The company can
extend it for an additional year provided certain conditions are
met, including the payment of extension fees and the maintenance
of minimum liquidity of $250 million. (Minimum liquidity, as
defined in the agreement, is the sum of unrestricted cash plus
available capacity under the facility, less the unpaid balance
of the 2012 convertible notes.) However, unless the revolver is
extended for more than one year, it will not be available as a
source of repayment for the company's $423 million of unsecured
debt
The negative outlook reflects PHH's reduced financial
flexibility, which we believe could limit its options to repay
senior unsecured debt maturities coming due in March 2013. It
also reflects uncertainty in the U.S. residential mortgage
market, which we believe has contributed to PHH's historically
high unsecured funding costs. This includes uncertainty
pertaining to origination levels, pricing trends, and home
values, as well as government officials' heightened attention to
mortgage-servicing practices. We may lower the rating by one
notch or more if management is unable to execute a clear
strategy in the coming months to repay senior unsecured debt
maturing in 2013 and put in place adequate sources of liquidity
to meet the business' future needs.
