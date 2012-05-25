(The following was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of the Philippine Islands' (BPI) ratings, including its 'BB+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) and 'bbb-' Viability Rating. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The National and Viability Ratings reflect BPI's strong domestic franchise, broad earnings base, sound balance sheet and prudent management record. The LTFC IDR is constrained by the sovereign's 'BB+' LTFC IDR given the close credit links arising mainly from the bank's sizeable government securities holdings.

There is limited upside to BPI's Viability Rating, which is already the highest among rated Philippine banks, and is high compared with banks in sub-investment-grade countries. An upgrade in sovereign's LTFC IDR - which is presently on Stable Outlook - would bring the bank's 'BB+' LTFC IDR in line with its Viability Rating.

BPI's focus on costs and asset quality, together with a fairly broad revenue base, underpins the bank's higher profitability and better earnings resilience than its major domestic peers. An event risk (such as a major acquisition) or unexpectedly heavy losses, together with weakened core capital, would be negative for BPI's ratings, although Fitch views this as a remote prospect in light of its conservative record and solid balance sheet.

The bank's capital position has been its rating strength. It had a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 14.6% at end-March 2012 and is likely to remain well-capitalised. Moreover, reserves cover 98% of BPI's non-performing loans and 31% of investment properties (versus 83% and 26% in at end-2010), due to pre-emptive provisioning efforts since 2008. BPI's loan quality has been reasonably healthy, even during the 2008-2009 global downturn and despite the risk of some concentration in large corporate accounts.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of BPI are driven by its systemic importance to the Philippine economy and are at the same level as other systemically-important banks in the country. The bank is the third-largest Philippine bank, with a 12% share of system-wide assets, reflecting its leading domestic franchise. This in turn underpins its stable funding base and liquid balance sheet.

The subordinated notes are rated one notch below the bank's 'AAA(phl)' National Rating to reflect the subordination status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism.

Full list of ratings:

Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'

Subordinated notes rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'