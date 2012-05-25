(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of the
Philippine Islands' (BPI) ratings, including its 'BB+' Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) and 'bbb-'
Viability Rating. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
The National and Viability Ratings reflect BPI's strong
domestic franchise, broad earnings base, sound balance sheet and
prudent management record. The LTFC IDR is constrained by the
sovereign's 'BB+' LTFC IDR given the close credit links arising
mainly from the bank's sizeable government securities holdings.
There is limited upside to BPI's Viability Rating, which is
already the highest among rated Philippine banks, and is high
compared with banks in sub-investment-grade countries. An
upgrade in sovereign's LTFC IDR - which is presently on Stable
Outlook - would bring the bank's 'BB+' LTFC IDR in line with its
Viability Rating.
BPI's focus on costs and asset quality, together with a
fairly broad revenue base, underpins the bank's higher
profitability and better earnings resilience than its major
domestic peers. An event risk (such as a major acquisition) or
unexpectedly heavy losses, together with weakened core capital,
would be negative for BPI's ratings, although Fitch views this
as a remote prospect in light of its conservative record and
solid balance sheet.
The bank's capital position has been its rating strength. It
had a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 14.6% at end-March
2012 and is likely to remain well-capitalised. Moreover,
reserves cover 98% of BPI's non-performing loans and 31% of
investment properties (versus 83% and 26% in at end-2010), due
to pre-emptive provisioning efforts since 2008. BPI's loan
quality has been reasonably healthy, even during the 2008-2009
global downturn and despite the risk of some concentration in
large corporate accounts.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of BPI are
driven by its systemic importance to the Philippine economy and
are at the same level as other systemically-important banks in
the country. The bank is the third-largest Philippine bank, with
a 12% share of system-wide assets, reflecting its leading
domestic franchise. This in turn underpins its stable funding
base and liquid balance sheet.
The subordinated notes are rated one notch below the bank's
'AAA(phl)' National Rating to reflect the subordination status
and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism.
Full list of ratings:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Subordinated notes rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'