SINGAPORE, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the Rating Outlooks on the major Philippine banks
are likely to remain Stable, given their ability to withstand a
fresh economic slowdown and to preserve their liquidity and
satisfactory capitalisation.
However, downward rating pressure may result should such a
downturn, particularly if sharp and prolonged, result in
significant capital impairment risks for the banks.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes this likelihood at present to be
low as the banks' non-investment grade ratings are already
fairly low by regional comparison. Moreover, higher credit costs
are expected to be manageable for most rated local banks,
largely due to their reasonable loss-absorption buffer.
"Although the ongoing sovereign crisis in Europe presents
only limited direct impact on most domestic banks' credit
profiles, the Philippine economy and banking sector will not be
immune to the growing risk of a weak global economy. In such a
scenario, a weakening of asset quality and profitability cannot
be ruled out." says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial
Institutions team.
Fitch believes that the structural balance sheet issues of
many major Philippine banks - including concentrated loan
portfolios, foreclosed properties for which reserves coverage is
low and deferred charges (unamortised disposal years) - to be a
main source of impairment in a difficult operating environment.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes that major Philippine banks
generally hold satisfactory capitalisation, even after assuming
"stressed" markdowns on their non-performing assets. Under the
agency's stress tests, the core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio
(CAR excluding hybrids) of all rated banks is likely to remain
on average at around 11%, with the ratio for the weakest banks
unlikely to fall below 8%. This compares with an average core
Tier 1 CAR of about 13% at end-September 2011, and reflects the
sound capitalisation of most major banks. Most Philippine banks
have liquid balance sheets and deposits as their main funding
source, with the system-wide loan/deposit ratio of 60% one of
the lowest in southeast Asia.
