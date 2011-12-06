(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Philippine Banks

here

SINGAPORE, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Rating Outlooks on the major Philippine banks are likely to remain Stable, given their ability to withstand a fresh economic slowdown and to preserve their liquidity and satisfactory capitalisation.

However, downward rating pressure may result should such a downturn, particularly if sharp and prolonged, result in significant capital impairment risks for the banks. Nevertheless, Fitch believes this likelihood at present to be low as the banks' non-investment grade ratings are already fairly low by regional comparison. Moreover, higher credit costs are expected to be manageable for most rated local banks, largely due to their reasonable loss-absorption buffer.

"Although the ongoing sovereign crisis in Europe presents only limited direct impact on most domestic banks' credit profiles, the Philippine economy and banking sector will not be immune to the growing risk of a weak global economy. In such a scenario, a weakening of asset quality and profitability cannot be ruled out." says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team.

Fitch believes that the structural balance sheet issues of many major Philippine banks - including concentrated loan portfolios, foreclosed properties for which reserves coverage is low and deferred charges (unamortised disposal years) - to be a main source of impairment in a difficult operating environment.

Nonetheless, Fitch believes that major Philippine banks generally hold satisfactory capitalisation, even after assuming "stressed" markdowns on their non-performing assets. Under the agency's stress tests, the core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR excluding hybrids) of all rated banks is likely to remain on average at around 11%, with the ratio for the weakest banks unlikely to fall below 8%. This compares with an average core Tier 1 CAR of about 13% at end-September 2011, and reflects the sound capitalisation of most major banks. Most Philippine banks have liquid balance sheets and deposits as their main funding source, with the system-wide loan/deposit ratio of 60% one of the lowest in southeast Asia.

The report titled "2012 Outlook: Philippine Banks" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.