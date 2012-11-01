AUSTIN, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-'
rating to the following Pima County, Arizona (the county)
revenue obligations:
--$131.7 million sewer system revenue obligations, series
2012A.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of
Nov. 15, 2012. Proceeds will be used to finance improvements and
extensions to the county sewer system (the system) and pay costs
of issuance.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$378.8 million in outstanding subordinate lien sewer
system revenue obligations at 'AA-';
--$135.5 million in outstanding senior lien revenue bonds at
'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The series 2012A obligations are payable from installment
payments made by the county to the trustee. The county's
obligation to pay the installment payments is secured by pledged
revenues (net revenues, including unrestricted cash balances) of
the county's sewer system (the system); such lien on, pledge of,
and security interest in the pledged revenues is subordinate to
the prior pledge and lien on outstanding senior lien debt. The
senior lien is closed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE: Financial performance is sound and
is expected to remain good through the forecast period.
AUTOMATIC RATE INCREASES: The county prudently adopted a
series of automatic annual rate increases to counter the
anticipated rise in fixed costs over the next few years; user
charges remain affordable, though have increased rapidly as a
result of the rate hikes, somewhat limiting future rate
flexibility.
INCREASING DEBT BURDEN: Capital needs are large and relate
primarily to meeting regulatory requirements. Debt levels will
more than double upon completion of the sizeable capital plan.
Nevertheless, capital costs are expected to drop considerably
beyond fiscal 2016, and debt is retired rapidly.
STABLE ECONOMY: The service area is anchored by the presence
of the military and defense industry, which provides some
stability; county unemployment rates are below state and
national levels.
CREDIT PROFILE
Financial operations are sound, with all-in annual debt
service (ADS) coverage at 2.3 times (x) in fiscal year 2011.
Including planned issuances totaling $460 million over the next
four years, all-in coverage is forecast to drop to a low of 1.3x
by fiscal 2016. However, given the county's history of enacting
rate increases, in some cases even up to three rate hikes within
one fiscal year, Fitch believes management will take the
necessary steps to maintain the system's good financial
performance. Furthermore, it should be noted that the
aforementioned projections do not include unrestricted cash
balances which are legally pledged and can only be used to pay
debt service or provide rate relief. When projected unrestricted
cash balances are included, all-in coverage estimates are 2.0x
or better in each year throughout the forecast period.
Liquidity has been healthy, and was solid at 255 days cash
on hand and 547 days working capital in fiscal 2011. The county
recently increased both its emergency and operating reserves,
and constitutional expenditure limitations restrict the amount
of cash from revenues or fees that can be used for capital
expenditures. The increase in the reserve amounts, combined with
the spending limitations, should help maintain strong to
improved liquidity levels going forward and/or facilitate the
acceleration of debt payments. The county plans to use some of
its excess cash reserves to retire debt early. Amounts received
from the issuance of bonds are excluded from the expenditure
limitation.
MASSIVE CIP
The county completed a regional master plan in November 2007
that identified capital needs at an estimated $974 million over
a 10 year period. The extensive capital improvement plan (CIP)
focuses on addressing regulatory wastewater de-nitrification
requirements at two of its facilities. The 50-year old Roger
Road facility will be replaced by a new water reclamation campus
and improvements will be made at the Ina Road plant. The new
plant is scheduled to be in operation by January 2014, and
rehabilitation and capacity needs at the Ina Road plant are
scheduled to be completed by January 2015. Thus far, the
projects are scheduled to be completed on time and costs have
come in below budget.
DEBT LEVELS TEMPERED BY RAPID AMORTIZATION
Given the constitutional limitations on cash spending for
capital, the county plans to primarily debt-fund its CIP over
the next five years. Debt levels currently are average, but will
more than double with the $460 million of planned debt to peak
at around $3,400 per customer in fiscal 2016. However, due to
the rapid amortization of debt, debt levels are projected to
descend at a moderately rapid pace in the following five years
assuming future capital needs are low. Amortization of debt,
including the current issuance, is rapid with principal payout
at 59% and 98% in 10 and 15 years, respectively.
GROWING DEBT SERVICE REQUIREMENTS PRESSURE RATES
To cover the anticipated rise in debt service costs, the
county enacted automatic annual rate hikes over the fiscal
2011-2014 period. Volumetric user fees and standard service fees
are being increased annually by 10% and 6.5%, respectively. The
final approved rate increase will become effective on July 1,
2013 (fiscal 2014). The county will provide an annual review of
the adequacy of its rates as part of the annual budget process.
Rates are currently affordable at 0.8% of median household
income (MHI).
SERVICE AREA BENEFITS FROM STABLE ECONOMY
The county provides wastewater service to the Tucson
metropolitan statistical area (MSA) as well as separate outlying
areas in eastern Pima County. The system serves a population of
approximately 1 million through more than 265,000 sewer
connections. Together the wastewater facilities have a combined
capacity of 97.1 million gallons per day (MGD) with sewer flows
averaging 69.3 MGD.
Tucson is southern Arizona's largest city and the Pima
County seat. Fitch rates the county's general obligation bonds
'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The area's economy is diverse,
featuring military and defense, higher education, healthcare,
government, and manufacturing as primary anchors. County
unemployment levels at 7.6% as of August 2012 are below state
(8.5%) and national (8.2%) averages. County wealth levels are
slightly below state and national levels.