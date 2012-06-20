BRIEF-Summer Infant Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Inventory as of December 31, 2016 was $36.1 million compared with $36.8 million as of January 2, 2016
June 20 Correction to Text, May 23, 2012 Release: Moody's Upgrades Pinnacle West and APS on rate case decision; outlook stable
* Inventory as of December 31, 2016 was $36.1 million compared with $36.8 million as of January 2, 2016
* Paramount Group Inc says initiates guidance for full year 2017
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operational and financial results