BRIEF-Lleida.net obtains 20-year patent in Europe for its method to certify emails
* Says obtains a 20-year patent in Europe for its electronic mail certification method
April 12 Moody's downgrades PLDT's local currency rating to Baa3
* Says obtains a 20-year patent in Europe for its electronic mail certification method
* Says approved the re-appointment of Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy as executive co-chairperson(s) for a period of three years Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kJC4Tf) Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.