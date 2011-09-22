(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' rating to the US$2 billion global medium-term notes program established by PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN, BB/Stable/--).

PLN intends to use issuance proceeds under the program for its capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. Standard & Poor's recently affirmed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on PLN, and raised the company's stand-alone credit profile to 'b+' from 'b', due mainly to its improving cash flow adequacy.

"We believe PLN's cash flow adequacy has improved because of last year's tariff increase, timely government subsidies, and the higher creditworthiness of the government of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allan Redimerio. Government subsidies to PLN include a public service obligation (PSO) margin of 8% over the cost of electricity supplied, higher than the 5% margin approved in 2009.

"Nevertheless, the rating on PLN continues to be constrained by the company's aggressive financial risk profile, uncertain tariff environment, and inefficient fuel mix, which the company is addressing," he added.

PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency risks, with revenues received in Indonesian rupiah and operating costs, including fuel purchases, denominated in U.S. dollars or linked predominantly to the currency. Although the significant generation capacity coming onstream in two to three years would further boost PLN's cash flows, in our view, it also exposes the company to project execution risks and cost overruns. According to PLN, its existing projects' costs are on budget.