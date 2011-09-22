UPDATE 7-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) a Foreign Currency Senior Unsecured rating of 'BB+'. At the same time, Fitch has also assigned PLN's USD2bn global medium term notes (GMTN) programme a 'BB+' rating.
PLN has a large capex programme to increase generation capacity and related network assets, under its fast track programme phases I and II. Proceeds from issuances from the GMTN programme will be used to fund this capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes. For more information please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Rates Indonesia's PLN 'BB+'; Outlook Positive", dated 21 September 2011.
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
SYDNEY, Feb 12 New Zealand conservation authorities said 240 pilot whales that were stranded overnight at a remote bay which only days earlier had a larger beaching refloated themselves on Sunday and were swimming offshore.