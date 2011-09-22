(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) a Foreign Currency Senior Unsecured rating of 'BB+'. At the same time, Fitch has also assigned PLN's USD2bn global medium term notes (GMTN) programme a 'BB+' rating.

PLN has a large capex programme to increase generation capacity and related network assets, under its fast track programme phases I and II. Proceeds from issuances from the GMTN programme will be used to fund this capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes. For more information please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Rates Indonesia's PLN 'BB+'; Outlook Positive", dated 21 September 2011.