(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term rating to Port of Portland, Ore.'s $78 million series 2011A passenger facility charge (PFC) revenue bonds, issued for the Portland International Airport (airport code: PDX).

At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on PDX's general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) outstanding. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A' SPUR on the airport's PFC bonds outstanding. Finally, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AAA' long-term rating based on the application of joint support criteria. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The ratings reflect our view of PDX's strong, primarily origination and destination market, the absence of competing facilities, and solid historical debt service coverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mary Ellen Wriedt.

More specifically, the ratings are based on our view of the following strengths:

-- The airport's strong liquidity position;

-- The diversity of passenger airline carriers serving the airport; and

-- The demonstrated strong management of operations, finances, capital projects, and administration of the PFC program.

The series 2011A bonds are being issued to fund costs associated with the rehabilitation of the south runway and improvements to the de-icing system.

