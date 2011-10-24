(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Korean steel maker POSCO's (A/Negative/--) third-quarter results for 2011 fell short of our expectations and we now expect its operating profit for the full year to be about 10% lower than we had estimated. In our view, POSCO's 26% quarter-on-quarter fall in operating profit is mainly due to a rise in raw material costs that the company did not pass on to customers in the prices of its steel products. There was, however, a slight improvement in year-on-year operating profit due to the company's acquisition last year of Daewoo International (NR).

We expect POSCO will this year breach the 2x debt to EBITDA threshold we consider the trigger for a lowering of our long-term corporate credit rating on the company and our rating on its debt. Following POSCO's lackluster third-quarter profit, we do not foresee much improvement in its fourth quarter, given still high raw material prices--although they are moderating. However, the company is acting to temper the weakening in its credit metrics. We expect the company will cut capital investments in 2012 by more than 10%--over KRW1 trillion--compared with our original estimates. This cut in planned investments is likely to partly offset negative pressure on the rating on POSCO, in our opinion. As a consequence, the focus of our rating analysis will turn to the company's operating performance over the next 12 months. Still, given macroeconomic uncertainty, we think the current operating environment creates difficulties for the steel industry.

A Korean-language version of this media release is available via standardandpoors.co.kr or via Standard & Poor's CreditWire Korea on Bloomberg Professional at SPCK .