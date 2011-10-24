(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that Korean steel maker
POSCO's (A/Negative/--) third-quarter results for 2011 fell
short of our expectations and we now expect its operating profit
for the full year to be about 10% lower than we had estimated.
In our view, POSCO's 26% quarter-on-quarter fall in operating
profit is mainly due to a rise in raw material costs that the
company did not pass on to customers in the prices of its steel
products. There was, however, a slight improvement in
year-on-year operating profit due to the company's acquisition
last year of Daewoo International (NR).
We expect POSCO will this year breach the 2x debt to EBITDA
threshold we consider the trigger for a lowering of our
long-term corporate credit rating on the company and our rating
on its debt. Following POSCO's lackluster third-quarter profit,
we do not foresee much improvement in its fourth quarter, given
still high raw material prices--although they are moderating.
However, the company is acting to temper the weakening in its
credit metrics. We expect the company will cut capital
investments in 2012 by more than 10%--over KRW1
trillion--compared with our original estimates. This cut in
planned investments is likely to partly offset negative pressure
on the rating on POSCO, in our opinion. As a consequence, the
focus of our rating analysis will turn to the company's
operating performance over the next 12 months. Still, given
macroeconomic uncertainty, we think the current operating
environment creates difficulties for the steel industry.
A Korean-language version of this media release is available
via standardandpoors.co.kr or via Standard & Poor's CreditWire
Korea on Bloomberg Professional at SPCK .