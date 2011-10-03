UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
Oct 3 Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to POSCO's proposed senior unsecured JPY notes with a stable outlook.
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)