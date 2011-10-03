(The following was released by the rating agency)

Oct. 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to POSCO's (A/Negative/--) proposed issue of JPY30 billion senior unsecured samurai bonds.

The rating is subject to our review of the terms and conditions in the final issuance documentation. The ratings on POSCO reflect the company's leading position in Korea's steel industry, solid domestic demand for its products, strong cost competitiveness, and high and stable profitability throughout industry cycles.

At the same time, the ratings reflect the cyclical nature of the steel industry, the company's untested strategy to expand into overseas steel markets and nonsteel businesses, and rising domestic and global competition.

The negative outlook reflects our view that POSCO's financial standing is weak for the current rating and may not improve significantly. Specifically, the company's debt ratios are in the lower range of our guidelines for a modest financial risk profile; we see the company's ratios of debt to EBITDA and total debt to capital as likely to remain in excess of 2x and 35%, respectively, in the near term.

We may lower the ratings if POSCO's debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays above 2x over the next 12 months, which would likely be a result of continued large investments or weaker-than-expected operating performance.

We may change the outlook back to stable if POSCO's debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays below 2x for a protracted period. A significant reduction in POSCO's investment plans or stronger-than-expected operating performance would also be triggers to revise the outlook back to stable.