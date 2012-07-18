Homebuilder Toll Brothers posts 3.8 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.
July 19 Moody's Investors Service removes sub-headline "Approximately EUR2 billion of rated debt affected," clarifying that no rated debt is affected by the recent downgrade of Poste Italiane as the company has no outstanding rated debt at the time of the release.
Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.
* Break-in attempted at morgue where body held (Adds fresh quotes and N. Korean embassy statement)
LONDON, Feb 22 British defence firm BAE Systems said Charles Woodburn, a former oil industry boss who joined the company last year as heir apparent, would become chief executive on July 1 after Ian King retires.